Punjab BJP Leader Accuses AAP Of Law And Order Failure After Anti-Drug Activist Shot Dead

Senior BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh has strongly criticised the AAP government in Punjab for its alleged failure in maintaining law and order following the broad daylight murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota in Mansa.

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Key Points Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota was shot dead in a busy market in Mansa on Tuesday.

BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh accused the AAP government of failing to maintain law and order, citing this and two recent police officer killings.

The accused, Ashwani Kumar, had been publicly shamed by Jhota and his supporters in 2023 over alleged drug sales.

Gurmit Singh questioned the AAP government's anti-drug campaign, highlighting the rejection of Jhota's arms licence application.

The BJP warned of protests if the law and order situation and drug menace in Punjab continue.

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Singh on Tuesday accused the AAP government of failing to maintain law and order over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota, warning of protests if the situation persisted.

Citing the killings of two ASI-level police officers in past three weeks, Gurmit Singh said the incidents had raised serious questions about the government's ability to protect citizens and police personnel.

Activist's Murder Sparks Outcry

Jhota, known for raising his voice against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot dead in broad daylight in a busy market in Mansa on Tuesday.

The accused, Ashwani Kumar, was the same person whom Jhota and his supporters had allegedly paraded through the market with a garland of shoes in 2023 after a man was caught with banned capsules allegedly procured from Kumar's medical shop.

Questions Over Anti-Drug Campaign

"On the one hand, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP leaders are claiming to wage a war against drugs, while on the other, those who stand up against the drug menace are losing their lives," Gurmit Singh said in the statement.

He alleged that Jhota had objected to the sale of drugs at a chemist shop, following which the shop owner allegedly shot him dead.

Singh also claimed that Jhota's application for an arms licence had been rejected and some of his associates had deposited their weapons at a police station as part of the anti-drug campaign.

Questioning the government's campaign, Singh asked whether it was "genuinely fighting a war against drugs, or is it merely trying to mislead the people of Punjab through publicity".

BJP Threatens Protests

Warning of protests, he said, "If the present situation continues, the BJP will launch protests and take every necessary step to protect the people. We will not allow Punjab to burn, nor will we allow it to sink under the weight of the drug menace."