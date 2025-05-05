HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Punjab: 30-minute blackout drill held amid India-Pak tension

Punjab: 30-minute blackout drill held amid India-Pak tension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 05, 2025 09:33 IST
May 05, 2025 09:33 IST

A 30-minute blackout rehearsal was conducted at the Ferozepur Cantonment area in Punjab on Sunday evening amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

IMAGE: Ferozepur Cantonment carries out a 30-minute blackout rehearsal amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, on May 4, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The blackout drill was carried at the border town out from 9 pm to 9:30 pm, officials said.

All lights were turned off in the area after a siren went off at 9 pm, they said.

 

Earlier, the Ferozepur Cantonment Board wrote to Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma about carrying out the blackout drill.

"You are requested to ensure adequate security arrangements during this period, given the total blackout. This rehearsal aims to ensure preparedness and effectiveness in implementing blackout procedures during prevailing war threats. Your support and cooperation are crucial in making this exercise successful," the letter said.

Sharma said in a statement that the blackout was part of a routine preparedness exercise.

"Electricity supply in the cantonment area will be shut from 9 pm to 9:30 pm. There is no need to panic. The administration is fully alert and ready to respond if required," she said.

DIG Harmanbir Gill, meanwhile, said police are closely monitoring all anti-social elements, known offenders and smugglers in the area.

Vigilance has been ramped up at the toll barriers to track vehicle movement while social media activities are also under surveillance, the DIG said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified patrolling along the international border while Punjab Police has set up checkpoints at all strategic locations as a precautionary measure.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
