Punjab: 2 unidentified gunmen open fire at Ludhiana pizza shop

The police in Ludhiana are investigating a late-night firing incident at a pizza outlet, captured on CCTV, as a social media group claims responsibility for the attack.

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Key Points Two unidentified individuals fired shots at a pizza outlet in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The incident, which occurred late Tuesday night, was captured on CCTV footage.

The police are actively investigating the firing and examining surveillance footage to identify the assailants.

A social media page, 'Gopi Lahoria Group', has claimed responsibility for the attack, which police are verifying.

Two unidentified persons opened fire at a pizza outlet in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Augusy 19,x Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in the upscale Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar area.

The CCTV footage of the firing incident, which surfaced on social media, showed two persons firing at the shop.

In the video clip, a person sitting on a chair in the outlet could be seen standing up and moving towards a safe place after hearing the gunshot.

The police said an investigation into the matter was underway, and it was examining the CCTV footage of the area to trace the assailants.

A social media page named 'Gopi Lahoria Group' claimed responsibility for the firing incident.

The police said they were verifying the Instagram post.