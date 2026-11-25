A 19-year-old youth has been arrested in Pune for a brutal "koyta" attack on a woman on Diwali night, following an argument over a firecracker, highlighting concerns about public safety during festive seasons.

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Key Points A youth was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking a 19-year-old woman with a "koyta" on Diwali night in Pune.

The accused, Ganesh Laxman Shetty (19), was apprehended from Pune railway station on Tuesday.

The attack followed a heated argument on Diwali when the woman's father's autorickshaw ran over a firecracker.

Shetty chased the autorickshaw and attacked the woman with a sickle after the initial confrontation.

He has been booked for attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A youth who was absconding after allegedly attacking a 19-year-old woman with a "koyta" (heavy sickle) following an argument on Diwali night in Pune has been arrested, a police official said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Attack And Arrest

Accused Ganesh Laxman Shetty (19) was taken into custody from Pune railway station on Tuesday, he said.

Police said the woman was travelling in an autorickshaw driven by her father on Diwali when the three-wheeler ran over a firecracker, triggering a heated exchange between her and Shetty.

After some time, when they left the spot, Shetty chased the autorickshaw and attacked her with a koyta. He had been on the run since then, the official said.

Shetty has been booked for attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.