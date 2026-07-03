Pune toddler drowns in trench, contractor booked

A tragic incident in Pune saw a two-year-old boy drown in a sewage-filled trench, leading to a police case against the contractor for alleged negligence and sparking concerns over site safety.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A two-year-old boy tragically died after falling into a three-foot-deep trench in Pune.

The trench, filled with rainwater and sewage, was dug alongside a drain in Kadamwak Wasti.

Police have registered a case against the contractor for alleged negligence in ensuring site safety.

The incident highlights the critical need for proper safety measures at construction or excavation sites.

An ongoing investigation aims to determine the full extent of responsibility for the child's death.

A two-year-old boy died after falling into a nearly three-foot-deep trench filled with rainwater and sewage in Maharashtra's Pune district, following which police booked the contractor, officials said on Friday.

Contractor Faces Negligence Charges After Tragic Incident

The incident occurred on June 30 at Kadamwak Wasti in the Loni gram panchayat area, they said.

According to police, the trench had been dug alongside a drain to facilitate the flow of rainwater. Rainwater and sewage had accumulated in it.

The toddler, who lived in a nearby settlement, accidentally fell into it while playing, said officials.

The child's parents began searching for him after realising that he had been missing for a long time.

Subsequently, his body was recovered from the trench.

A case has been registered against the contractor for alleged negligence in failing to provide adequate safety measures at the site, said officials, adding that further investigation is underway.