Home  » News » Pune teen raped by social media friends, 4 arrested

Pune teen raped by social media friends, 4 arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 27, 2024 09:17 IST
Two young men aged between 20 and 22 years were arrested and two minors detained on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl studying in a Pune-based college, whom they befriended on social media, said police on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, the four accused do not know each other personally and had met the girl on social media platforms separately.

They allegedly sexually assaulted the victim at different places in the city between April and September, they said.

 

The incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against children organised in the college. During the discussion, a girl student looked depressed and when she was taken into confidence, she told counsellors about the 16-year-old victim, who is her friend, and ordeal she is going through.

"Later, an investigation revealed the victim had met the four suspects, who are not known to each other, on social media platforms and she was allegedly raped by them on separate occasions," said a woman police officer.

She said videos were also made of the victim and hence the IT Act has been invoked in the case.

"We have registered a case against the four accused - among whom two are minors (age not disclosed), who have been detained. The other accused (aged 20 to 22 years) have been placed under arrest and further probe was on," the officer added.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
