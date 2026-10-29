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Cyber Blackmail Leads To Pune IT Employee's Suicide, Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 11:01 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how a tragic blackmail scheme involving fake social media accounts led to the suicide of a Pune IT employee, prompting police arrests in Bihar and an ongoing investigation into the cybercrime network.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two men were arrested from Bihar on Thursday for allegedly blackmailing a 22-year-old IT employee in Pune.
  • The victim, Shikhar Kumargaurav Saxena, committed suicide on October 1 after being extorted of Rs 1.77 lakh.
  • The accused used fake Instagram accounts and Telegram to lure Saxena, then recorded an objectionable video to blackmail him.
  • Police seized mobile phones, a laptop, and a tablet from the arrested individuals and managed to freeze Rs 1,14,498 of the extorted amount.
  • Authorities are currently searching for other suspects, Aniket Gupta from Ludhiana and Krish Kumar from Arunachal Pradesh, involved in the case.

Two men have been arrested from Bihar for allegedly blackmailing a 22-year-old employee of a reputed IT company in Pune through fake social media accounts and extorting Rs 1.77 lakh from him, leading to his suicide, police said on Thursday.

Victim's Tragic End

Victim Shikhar Kumargaurav Saxena stayed in a paying guest accommodation in Kharadi. On October 1, he jumped to his death from the 27th floor of the Riverdale Suite Society building in the area.

 

Saxena's father, Kumargaurav, lodged a complaint with the police on October 14. He alleged that a person identifying himself as Ajaykumar Bhatia had threatened to implicate his son in a false drug trafficking case. The person repeatedly called Saxena, demanded money and subjected him to mental harassment, his father alleged.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

During the probe, police arrested Akashkumar Sanjay Singh (18) and Rajkumar Sampurna Anand Singh (22) in Patna on October 21 for their alleged role in the crime. Seven mobile phones, a laptop and a tablet, collectively valued at Rs 2.22 lakh, were seized from them, said officials.

The two were produced before a Pune court, which remanded them in police custody until October 30.

Modus Operandi Of Blackmailers

According to police, the accused had created fake Instagram accounts in the names of women who followed the 'RVCJ INSTA' page and used those to contact Saxena. They subsequently persuaded him to communicate through Telegram. During a video call, an objectionable video of a woman was shown and recorded.

The accused allegedly used the recording to blackmail Saxena and threatened to implicate him in a false drug case. The investigation showed that he was forced to transfer a total of Rs 1.77 lakh to five different bank accounts, police said.

The police traced the financial transactions and managed to freeze Rs 1,14,498 of the extorted amount, said officials.

Police are searching for Aniket Gupta from Ludhiana in Punjab and Krish Kumar from Arunachal Pradesh, who allegedly received the extorted money, along with other suspects in the case. Senior inspector Sanjay Chavan of Kharadi police station is conducting further investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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