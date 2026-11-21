A 66-year-old Pune man was recently swindled out of Rs 5 lakh by cyber fraudsters impersonating Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad officers, highlighting the growing threat of online scams targeting vulnerable citizens.

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Key Points A 66-year-old Pune resident was defrauded of Rs 5 lakh by individuals posing as Mumbai ATS officers.

The incident occurred on October 31, with fraudsters accusing the victim of aiding Pakistani terrorists and threatening arrest.

The scammers used WhatsApp video calls and intimidation to force the man to transfer funds.

A case was registered on November 20 at Chatushrungi police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

A 66-year-old man from Pune was allegedly cheated of Rs 5 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as "Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)" officers, who threatened to arrest him, police said on Saturday.

How The Cyber Fraud Unfolded

According to the complaint, the incident took place on October 31 when a man contacted the senior citizen, a resident of the city's Aundh area, claiming to be an inspector from the "Mumbai ATS".

The complainant was told that he had helped Pakistani terrorists and had received Rs 500 crore for the purpose.

Police said the man subsequently received a WhatsApp video call, and those on the other side threatened to arrest him. The fraudsters told him not to disclose anything about the "investigation" to anyone.

The scammers used intimidation to force the man to transfer Rs 5 lakh to a Bank of India account, an official said.

A case was registered at Chatushrungi police station on November 20 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, he said, adding that a probe was underway.