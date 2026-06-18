Pune: Self-styled godman held for rape, forcing victim to drink urine

According to the police, the victim woman was tortured over a prolonged period, during which she was given electric shocks and forced to consume the alleged godman's urine.

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The police arrested a self-styled godman and seven of his associates in Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting, physically torturing and financially exploiting a woman over several years under the guise of possessing divine powers, officials said on Thursday.

Key Points The police also arrested seven aides of the accused including six women.

The alleged crime came to light after a complaint was received on June 16, following which an FIR was registered and eight accused.

Based on the complaint, searches were conducted at Mishra's ashram located in Kharadi area of Pune, during which the police seized articles including eight laptops, 19 hard disks, 10 DVDs.

Seven of his arrested aides include six women, they said.

According to the police, the victim woman was tortured over a prolonged period, during which she was given electric shocks and forced to consume the alleged godman's urine.

The alleged crime came to light after a complaint was received on June 16, following which an FIR was registered and eight accused, including self styled godman Radhamohan Mishra, were arrested, a senior police official said.

The accused subjected the complainant to repeated sexual assault, molestation and inhuman treatment.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Based on the complaint, searches were conducted at Mishra's ashram located in Kharadi area of Pune, during which the police seized eight laptops, 19 hard disks, 10 DVDs, nine mobile phones, 20 cassettes and 23 pen drives.

Cash worth around Rs 6.5 lakh and gold and silver ornaments valued at over Rs 15 lakh were also recovered, the official said.

A large quantity of medicines was found at the premises, including some that had expired, the police said, adding that investigations were underway to ascertain their purpose.

The official said the Mishra had allegedly been deceiving people for several years.

The complainant's family had been associated with him for more than two decades.

Under the banner of a "modern gurukul", the accused allegedly persuaded families to allow their children to stay at his ashram.

The children attended schools and colleges during the day but lived at the facility, where they were allegedly subjected to physical abuse and psychological manipulation.

The police said the accused created an impression that he possessed supernatural abilities and could read people's minds and foresee the future.

He allegedly made followers write detailed "reports" about their thoughts and personal lives, which were later used to manipulate both the complainant and her family.

Investigators said the victim was gradually isolated from her family and brought under the accused's influence. Taking advantage of the situation, he allegedly raped her and subjected her to repeated assaults and other forms of abuse.

The FIR also alleges that the victim was tortured over a prolonged period, including being given electric shocks and being forced to consume the accused's urine. Police suspect that the accused might have targeted more victims, and said efforts were underway to identify and trace them.

The portion of the ashram linked to the accused has been searched and largely sealed.

The accused also allegedly attempted to transfer properties owned by the complainant to his name. Police said some properties may have already been transferred, and offences related to cheating and fraud have also been invoked.

The police said the alleged abuse continued for more than 15 years, while the complainant's association with the accused dates back over 20 years.