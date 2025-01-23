HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pune sees spike in nerve disorder, reports 35 new cases

Pune sees spike in nerve disorder, reports 35 new cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2025 01:51 IST

x

Pune on Wednesday reported 35 suspected fresh cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, an immunological nerve disorder, taking the count to 59, officials said.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

The state health department formed a team to investigate the sudden rise in this disease after 24 suspected cases were reported a day before.

 

Doctors said that GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms like severe weakness in the limbs.

"The total number of GBS cases increased to 59 on Wednesday including 38 men and 21 women. 12 patients are currently on ventilator support," said a health official.

The state health department on Tuesday formed a Rapid Response Team team to investigate the sudden rise in this disease.

Dr Babasaheb Tandale, a scientist from the National Institute of Virology, Dr Premchand Kambale, joint director of health services, Dr Rajesh Karyekarte, HOD of the department of microbiology of B J Medical College, Dr Bhalchandra Pradhan, state epidemiologist and others are part of the RRT.

Most suspected patients are within the age group of 30 years.

"RRT members visited the affected areas where a majority of these cases were reported and instructed surveillance in Pune city and rural areas. Samples of stool and blood of patients have been sent to NIV. The samples of water from the affected areas are being investigated," said the official.

Doctors explained that bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken patients' immunity.

"It is prevalent in both paediatric and young-age groups. However, GBS will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic," said the official adding that with treatment, most people recover fully from the condition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pune logs 24 cases of nerve disorder; no epidemic chances, say experts
Pune logs 24 cases of nerve disorder; no epidemic chances, say experts
Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China
Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China
Mysterious hair loss outbreak reported in Maha villages
Mysterious hair loss outbreak reported in Maha villages
Bengal orders probe by CID, health dept into expired IV fluid case
Bengal orders probe by CID, health dept into expired IV fluid case
Rajouri deaths: Outbreak ruled out but mystery remains
Rajouri deaths: Outbreak ruled out but mystery remains

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bollywood's 14 Most-Followed Actresses On Instagram

webstory image 2

5 Incredible Benefits Of Rice Bran Oil

webstory image 3

Can't Get Back To Sleep? 6 Tips To Fight Insomnia

VIDEOS

ISRO satellite captures Maha Kumbh 2025 site in Prayagraj2:12

ISRO satellite captures Maha Kumbh 2025 site in Prayagraj

Jalgaon: Train crushes 12 as fire rumour scrambles passengers3:21

Jalgaon: Train crushes 12 as fire rumour scrambles...

Kashmiri Pandits inspect destroyed homes on Exodus Day8:10

Kashmiri Pandits inspect destroyed homes on Exodus Day

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD