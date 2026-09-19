Ketan Agarwal Murder: Chargesheet Filed Against Fiancee And Two Others

Pune police have filed a comprehensive 5053-page chargesheet in the sensational Ketan Agarwal murder case, detailing digital evidence and online searches by his fiancee, Siya Goyal, who is among the three arrested.

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Key Points A 5053-page chargesheet has been filed in the Ketan Agarwal murder case in a Pune court.

Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed off Lohagad Fort, leading to his death.

His fiancee, Siya Goyal, her alleged lover Chetan Choudhary, and Ritesh Hange have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The chargesheet includes significant evidence such as messages, photos, mobile data, and call records.

Investigations revealed Siya Goyal conducted online searches about similar incidents and the high-profile Sonam Raghuvanshi case.

A 5053-page chargesheet was filed in a Pune court on Saturday in the sensational Ketan Agarwal murder case, a police official said.

Pune realtor Agarwal died after being pushed off Lohagad Fort on June 18, following which his fiancee Siya Goyal, her alleged lover Chetan Choudhary and one more person, identified as Ritesh Hange, were arrested.

Evidence Unveiled In Chargesheet

The chargesheet, submitted in the Vadgaon Maval court, carries several pieces of evidence, including the messages, photos, mobile phone data, call detail records, statements of witnesses and technical analysis certificates, the Pune Rural police official said.

As per the chargesheet, Siya Goyal had searched online about a similar incident at Lohagad last year in which a woman lost her life. It has also been revealed that several searches were made to study the Sonam Raghuvanshi case, it said. Sonam was held after her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore resident, was murdered during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya in May last year. Raja had gone missing on May 23 last year and his body was found near a waterfall in East Khasi Hills district of the north-east state a few days later on June 2. The case had hit national headlines.