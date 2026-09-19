Chargesheet Filed In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case, Reveals Bizarre Conspiracy

The Pune police have filed a massive chargesheet in the sensational Ketan Agarwal murder case, uncovering a chilling conspiracy involving his fiancée, a fake Instagram account, and the use of AI tools like ChatGPT to plan the crime.

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Key Points Pune police filed a 5053-page chargesheet in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, naming Siya Goyal, Chetan Choudhary, and Ritesh Hange as accused.

The accused allegedly used a fake Instagram account to lure Agarwal to Lohagad Fort, where he was pushed to his death.

The conspiracy involved extensive planning, including online research, watching murder films, and using ChatGPT to avoid detection.

Previous attempts to harm Agarwal, such as tearing his passport and an earlier failed push at Lohagad, were also detailed in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet includes mobile data, call records, eyewitness statements, and technical analysis certificates as key evidence.

A 5053-page chargesheet was filed in a Pune court on Saturday in the sensational Ketan Agarwal murder case, a police official said. Pune realtor Agarwal died after being pushed off Lohagad Fort on June 18, following which his fiancee Siya Goyal, her alleged lover Chetan Choudhary and one more person, identified as Ritesh Hange, were arrested.

Elaborate Plot Uncovered

The official, citing details in the chargesheet, said a fake Instagram account created in the name of 'Mahi' was allegedly used by the three accused to convince Agarwal to take Goyal to Lohagad fort on June 18, where he was pushed to his death.

The accused used a photograph of a girl known to them for the fake account, from which a message was sent, purportedly by a friend of Goyal, asking Agarwal to bring his fiancee to Lohagad so that she could be given a surprise birthday party.

Hange allegedly planned the entire exercise, while the account was deleted after the murder, the official said.

Chaudhary allegedly entered the fort through an exit route and waited near a temple and Goyal signalled him to move ahead, the official said.

"When Agarwal was not alert, Goyal allegedly pushed him from behind near the shoulder, while Chaudhary pushed his leg. Chaudhary then kicked Agarwal, causing him to fall from the fort to his death," he said.

Evidence And Accused Named

The chargesheet, submitted in the Vadgaon Maval court, carries several pieces of evidence, including the messages, photos, mobile phone data, call detail records, statements of witnesses and technical analysis certificates, the Pune Rural police official said.

It names Goyal, Chaudhary and Hange as accused and includes statements of five eyewitnesses, he added.

The chargesheet also states that the trio had initially conspired to cause serious injuries to Agarwal with the help of a person from another state.

They allegedly contacted several people in connection with the plan but later abandoned it, fearing the person involved could be traced and create difficulties for them.

One of those contacted has since become a witness in the case, the official said.

Planning The Murder: Online Research And AI

The accused subsequently decided to kill Agarwal themselves, and watched murder films, searched online and used ChatGPT for the purpose. They also listened to podcasts on how to avoid detection by police as part of their preparations.

As per the chargesheet, Siya Goyal had searched online about a similar incident at Lohagad in March last year in which a woman lost her life. The accused allegedly selected Lohagad believing Agarwal's death could be mistaken for an accidental fall while taking a selfie.

It has also been revealed that several searches were made to study the Sonam Raghuvanshi case, it said. Sonam was held after her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore resident, was murdered during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya in May last year.

Raja had gone missing on May 23 last year and his body was found near a waterfall in East Khasi Hills district of the north-east state a few days later on June 2. The case had hit national headlines.

Failed Attempts And Pre-Meditated Actions

As per the chargesheet, on June 4, Goyal allegedly insisted on visiting the fort, as the accused wanted to execute the murder before a planned trip to Bali.

On June 6, while travelling for a pre-wedding photoshoot, she allegedly tore Agarwal's passport and discarded it in a washroom at a cafe in Khalapur, preventing the trip from taking place, the official said.

The investigation further revealed that Goyal and Agarwal had visited Lohagad on June 14, when she allegedly tried to push him but failed. She had pretended that a snake was nearby, but the attempt did not succeed.