News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pune Porsche horror: 2 who gave blood samples to swap arrested

Pune Porsche horror: 2 who gave blood samples to swap arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 20, 2024 11:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Pune police have arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged swapping of blood samples in the Porsche car crash case, a top official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The Porsche involved in the accident. Photograph: ANI on X

With the arrest of the duo late Monday night, the number of persons held in the Porsche car crash case has gone up to nine, the police said.

"The blood samples of two minors who were with the juvenile accused in the car, were swapped with those of these two persons, who include a father of a minor," Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said Tuesday morning.

 

The high-end car allegedly driven by the minor under the influence of alcohol knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals, one of them a woman, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the wee hours of May 19, killing them.

The boy's father is a prominent builder.

The boy's parents and doctors -- Dr Ajay Taware, then HOD of forensic medicine department, Dr Shrihari Halnor and one Atul Ghatkamble, a staffer from Sassoon are already arrested for allegedly swapping the blood samples of the minor with those of his mother.

Two other accused -- Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad -- acted as middlemen between the father and the doctors to facilitate financial transactions to swap the blood samples. They were also arrested earlier.

The Pune police recently filed a chargesheet of 900 pages in the case against seven accused arrested earlier.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Pune-Porsche Horror
The Pune-Porsche Horror
Pune teen's blood sample changed; 2 docs among 3 held
Pune teen's blood sample changed; 2 docs among 3 held
'Attempts made to show driver was driving Porsche'
'Attempts made to show driver was driving Porsche'
Disha, Lost In Thought
Disha, Lost In Thought
Tech, startup groups push back against OTT licensing
Tech, startup groups push back against OTT licensing
Kolkata rape: Now, Mamata govt probes college for...
Kolkata rape: Now, Mamata govt probes college for...
Owaisi's AIMIM offers hand to MVA to 'defeat BJP'
Owaisi's AIMIM offers hand to MVA to 'defeat BJP'

More like this

Pune Porsche crash teen submits essay on road safety

Pune Porsche crash teen submits essay on road safety

How teen's family tried to coerce driver to take blame

How teen's family tried to coerce driver to take blame

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances