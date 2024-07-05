News
Pune Porsche crash teen submits 300-word essay on road safety

Pune Porsche crash teen submits 300-word essay on road safety

Source: PTI
July 05, 2024 12:21 IST
The 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche car crash that killed two techies has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety complying with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: The Porsche car involved in the accident. Photograph: ANI Photo

The teenager submitted the essay to the JJB on Wednesday, the official said.

The juvenile was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay high court held that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal.

Hours after the fatal accident in the city's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, the JJB had ordered that he be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather. It also asked the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

According to the police, the minor was driving a Porsche car under the influence of alcohol when it rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two software engineers.

Amid a nationwide outrage over his quick bail on lenient terms, the police moved JJB, seeking an amendment of the bail order. On May 22, the board ordered that the minor be sent to an observation home.

The HC paved his release holding the orders illegal and stressed that the law regarding juveniles must be implemented fully.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
