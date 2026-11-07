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Fake Documents Used In Rs 1.2 Lakh Scholarship Scam In Pune

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 07, 2026 22:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Pune police have registered a case against several individuals for allegedly defrauding the Centre's Merit-cum-Means scholarship scheme of Rs 1.2 lakh using fake documents and identities of educational institutions during the academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

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Key Points

  • A case has been registered in Pune against several persons for alleged scholarship fraud.
  • The accused allegedly obtained Rs 1.2 lakh from the Centre's Merit-cum-Means scholarship scheme for minority students.
  • The fraud involved using fake documents and identities of educational institutions during the academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23.
  • Fake user IDs were created on the National Scholarship Portal using the names of ITIs in Kalamb and Karad.
  • Four scholarship applications were submitted for fictitious students, with Rs 30,000 credited for each to different bank accounts.

A case has been registered against several persons for allegedly obtaining Rs 1.2 lakh under the Centre's Merit-cum-Means scholarship scheme for minority students by using fake documents and identities of educational institutions, a Pune police official said on Saturday.

Details Of The Scholarship Fraud

The alleged fraud took place during the academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23, he added.

 

The accused created fake user IDs on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) using the names of a private Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Kalamb in Indapur taluka here and a government ITI in Karad in Satara district, he said, quoting the complaint.

"They allegedly posed as the heads of the institutions and institute nodal officers and submitted four scholarship applications in the names of fictitious students. An amount of Rs 30,000 was credited for each student to different bank accounts, taking the total amount to Rs 1.2 lakh," the official said.

A case has been registered at Chaturshringi police station under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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pune scholarship fraudmerit-cum-means schememinority students scholarshipfake documents scamnational scholarship portal

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