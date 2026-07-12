Pune plant tragedy: Toll Reaches 9 as last body recovered

The tragic collapse of the Moshi waste processing unit near Pune has resulted in nine fatalities, prompting the operating company to offer significant compensation and support to affected families.

IMAGE: Earth movers deployed at the building collapse incident site in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, in Pune on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The death toll from the Moshi waste processing unit collapse near Pune has reached nine, with the recovery of the last missing person's body.

The incident involved a three-storey administrative building at a Waste-to-Energy plant collapsing after an adjacent garbage mound fell onto it.

A senior official from Antony Waste Group described the tragedy as an "act of God" due to unpredictable heavy rainfall.

The company has pledged to cover medical expenses for the injured and provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of the deceased.

Families of the deceased will also receive a full-time job offer for one member and education expenses for minor children.

Rescue teams recovered the body of the last missing person in the Moshi waste processing unit collapse near Pune in the wee hours of Sunday, taking the death toll in the tragedy to nine, officials said.

Meanwhile, a senior official at the waste-processing plant described the July 8 incident as an 'act of God'.

Details Of The Tragic Collapse

The three-storey administrative building of a Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant run by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation at Moshi in Pune district collapsed after the adjacent mound of garbage fell onto the structure like a landslide.

The body of Waman Kasbe, the last missing person, was recovered from the rubble in the wee hours of Sunday, raising the death toll to nine, while 14 persons have been rescued, officials said.

The search operation was later called off.

Company Responds With Aid And Explanation

Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening after meeting the families of the victims, Mahendra Ananthula, Group President, Antony Waste Group, expressed grief over the loss of lives, saying those killed and injured were 'part of our family'.

"This was something like an act of God, a natural calamity... somehow we could not, no one can predict it. The kind of rainfall witnessed over the last four to five days could not have been predicted. Similar incidents have occurred in different parts of the country over the past week," he said.

The official said the company would bear the entire medical expenses of those injured in the incident.

He also announced a compensation package of Rs 25 lakh for the families of each deceased victim through the company's contribution and insurance policy.

In addition, the company will offer a full-time job to one immediate family member of each deceased person and bear the education expenses of their minor children, he said.