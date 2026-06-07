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Home  » News » Pune Police Bust 'Project X' Party, Over 70 Booked For Drugs, Liquor Violations

Pune Police Bust 'Project X' Party, Over 70 Booked For Drugs, Liquor Violations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 21:15 IST

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Pune police have busted a high-profile 'Project X' party in Tulapur village, leading to the booking of over 70 individuals and the seizure of ganja, banned smoking products, and liquor worth a staggering Rs 85 lakh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Pune police busted a party, 'Project X', in Tulapur village, booking over 70 individuals.
  • The raid resulted in the seizure of ganja, banned smoking products, and liquor valued at Rs 85 lakh.
  • Attendees included 156 persons, with 78 booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and NDPS Act.
  • Three revellers were found to be under 21, and liquor was served beyond permissible hours.
  • Organisers and individuals consuming narcotics were among those booked.

More than 70 persons were booked after Pune police busted a party on Sunday and seized ganja, banned smoking products and liquor, all cumulatively valued at Rs 85 lakh, an official said.

Details Of The 'Project X' Raid

The party, codenamed 'Project X', was organised at Tulapur village here, which was attended by 156 persons, comprising 107 men and 49 women, the official said, adding that 78 were later booked by Loni Kand police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

 

"Three of the revellers were below 21 years of age. Liquor valued at Rs 9.22 lakh was also found at the venue. It was being served beyond permissible hours. The total value of the seized materials is estimated at around Rs 85 lakh," he said.

The official identified the party organisers as Yash Chaudhary (26), Aiman Shiakh (27), Saif Sayyad (30), Siddhant Dhuwadi (29), Dishant Dhuwadi (24), Ali Pansare (27) and Avesh Ansari (25), while others booked are bouncers and those who consumed narcotics.

A Crime Branch official said some of those detained were released after issuance of notices.

The raid was carried out by a team comprising 15 officers and 65 constables, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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