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How Pune Police Uncovered A Massive Online Gaming Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 00:13 IST

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Pune police have successfully busted a sophisticated online gaming racket that duped people into investing money through fraudulent apps, leading to two arrests and significant seizures of cash, gold, and electronics.

Key Points

  • Pune police successfully busted an online gaming racket that duped people through fraudulent gaming applications.
  • Two individuals, Santosh Datta Venjanekar and Vinayak alias Deepak Manohar Ikke, were arrested, and a case was registered against 12 people.
  • The accused operated a call centre with 120 employees, persuading victims to register on gaming apps and invest money.
  • Authorities conducted raids in Hadapsar and Fursungi, seizing Rs 18.5 lakh in cash, 690 grams of gold, 2.5 kgs of silver, over 120 computers, mobile phones, and a pistol.
  • The fraudsters obtained numerous SIM cards using employees' documents for their illicit activities.

Pune police have busted an online gaming racket where people were duped through gaming apps, officials said on Friday. While Santosh Datta Venjanekar (47) and Vinayak alias Deepak Manohar Ikke (40) were arrested, a case has been registered against a total of 12 people at the Mundhwa police station, said an official.

Police Uncover Extensive Fraud Operation

The police conducted raids in Hadapsar and Fursungi areas during the investigation, he said. "The accused allegedly persuaded people to register on gaming apps and invest money," said Tejaswi Satpute, Additional Commissioner Police (Crime).

 

Police found that 120 employees were working at the call centre operated by the accused. The investigators seized Rs 18.5 lakh in cash, 690 grams of gold, 2.5 kgs of silver, more than 120 computers, mobile phones and other material during the operation.

"The accused had obtained a large number of SIM cards by using the employees' documents and these numbers were being used for fraudulent activities. A pistol has also been seized and further investigation is underway," Satpute said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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