Pune PMC Headquarters Evacuated After Bomb Threat

The Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters faced an immediate evacuation and thorough search by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad after receiving a serious email threat of a bomb blast.

Key Points The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received an email threatening a bomb blast at its headquarters and mayor's office.

The entire PMC main building was evacuated as a precautionary measure following the threat.

A thorough search operation is currently being conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

The PMC premises will remain closed to employees and visitors until security agencies declare the building safe.

Security has been stepped up at the site, and the threat email is under active examination by civic officials.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday received an email threatening a bomb blast at its headquarters and the mayor's office, prompting evacuation of the building and a search of the premises, officials said.

Following the threat, the civic administration cleared the entire main building as a precautionary measure and launched a search operation with the assistance of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), they said.

Security Measures After Bomb Threat

"The PMC's main office and the mayor's office received an email threatening a bomb blast. The entire main building has been evacuated and a thorough search is being carried out by the bomb detection squad," a PMC official said.

The building would remain closed to employees and visitors until the search operation is completed and security agencies declare the premises safe. Entry to the PMC premises has been prohibited till further orders, the official said.

Security was stepped up at the site, while the threat email was also being examined, civic officials said.