Khalistan National Army Threatens Blasts In Pune, Nagpur

An email threatening bomb blasts at the Pune Municipal Corporation mayor's office, Vidhan Bhavan, and RSS headquarters in Nagpur, purportedly from the Khalistan National Army, has led to evacuations and heightened security.

Key Points The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received an email threatening bomb blasts at its mayor's office, Vidhan Bhavan, and the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

The threat, purportedly from the Khalistan National Army, cited historical events like Operation Bluestar and Operation Woodrose as motives for 'revenge'.

The PMC building was evacuated, and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad initiated a thorough search operation.

Security measures have been heightened across the targeted premises, with entry to the PMC building restricted until declared safe.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday received an email threatening a bomb blast at the mayor's office in the civic headquarters, prompting evacuation of the building and a search of the premises, officials said. The email also threatened blasts at the Vidhan Bhavan and the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan buildings are located in Mumbai and Nagpur, and the email did not specify the threat location.

Civic Body Evacuated Amidst Bomb Threat

Following the threat, the Pune civic administration cleared its entire main building as a precautionary measure and launched a search operation with the assistance of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), officials said.

The email, purportedly sent by a group identifying itself as the Khalistan National Army, threatened a series of IED blasts at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) mayor's office at 1.11 pm, the Vidhan Bhavan at 3.11 pm, and the RSS headquarters in Nagpur at 3.11 pm, police and civic officials said.

Khalistan National Army Claims Responsibility

The email claimed that the RSS had supported the 1984 Operation Bluestar and Operation Woodrose, and called for "badla" (revenge) along with the "end" of the BJP and the RSS, they said.

The message listed the senders as Eng. Guranakh Singh, Rukan Shahwala and Dr Gurmirvair Singh of the Khalistan National Army.

"The PMC's main office and the mayor's office received the email threatening a bomb blast. The entire main building has been evacuated, and a thorough search is being carried out by the bomb detection squad," a civic official said.

The building will remain closed to employees and visitors until the search operation is completed and security agencies declare the premises safe. Entry to the PMC premises has been prohibited till further orders, the official said.

Shivajinagar police station inspector Girish Dighavkar said a search operation was underway to check for any suspicious objects, and the threat email was being examined.

Security was stepped up in the premises.