Pune-Mumbai Expressway, old highway suspended after heavy rains

A landslide near Tunnel 2 on the Khopoli-Kusgaon 'Missing Link' has caused significant traffic diversions on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

IMAGE: A landslide occurred near the exit of Tunnel 2 of the 'Missing Link' amid heavy rains. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link' was diverted due to a landslide.

The landslide occurred near Tunnel 2 on the Khopoli-Kusgaon alignment amidst heavy rainfall.

Commuters travelling from Pune to Mumbai faced significant delays and bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The diversion, implemented as a precautionary measure, affects the recently opened 13-km bypass.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and advise avoiding non-essential travel on the route.

Traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway was suspended on Monday following heavy rainfall, flooding and landslide, police said.

The authorities appealed to citizens to avoid travelling between Pune and Mumbai until further orders, citing safety concerns.

In a public advisory, police said traffic in both directions on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old highway had been stopped until further notice.

"Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued. Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey and follow traffic advisories and updates issued by government agencies," the advisory said.

Impact Of Landslide On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Police said flood-like conditions had developed in parts of Maval and Tamhini Ghat, affecting alternate routes connecting Pune and Mumbai.

According to the police, the Pune-Mumbai Expressway has been closed between the Connecting Link and Missing Link sections after a concrete pillar fell on the carriageway.

The old Pune-Mumbai highway has also been shut due to overflowing water at multiple locations, they said.

Police said there was a landslide at Patan village near Lohgad Fort, where a family was reportedly trapped in the affected area. A rescue operation has been launched, they added.

The Pune district administration has declared a holiday for all schools following heavy rains.

Traffic on the Pune to Mumbai carriageway of the Khopoli-Kusgaon 'Missing Link' alignment was diverted early Monday following a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2 amid heavy rains, officials said.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link, opened two months ago, is a 13-km bypass that cuts through the Sahyadri mountains, reducing travel distance by 6 km and shaving 25 to 30 minutes off the commute.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC) said a traffic diversion has been in place since 4 am on Monday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters.

The corporation said they were closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Highway Traffic Police and advised motorists to avoid travelling on the route unless necessary.

A motorist travelling to Mumbai from Sangli in Western Maharashtra told PTI that they have been stuck near Lonavala since 4 am as the Mumbai-bound traffic on the Missing Link was diverted.

"As the Missing Link was closed for traffic, we came via Lonavala and are now stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Expressway in the section passing through Lonavala city," he said.

Highway traffic police control room said traffic on the Khandala Ghat section of the expressway has been disrupted due to water logging and landslide.

Mumbai-Pune Train Services Suspended After Landslides

Train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route were also suspended early Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, officials said.

A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the ghat section, Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, told PTI. Another landslide was reported on the middle line between Khandala and Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am, he added.

Due to the landslides, all the three railway lines have been affected, forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert and regulate several long-distance trains, Nila said.

The Mumbai–Pune railway route has three tracks in the difficult Bhor Ghat section (Khandala Ghat): the Up line (towards Mumbai), Down line (towards Pune), and a Middle line.

"Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division," Nila said.

The disruptions led to the cancellation of several trains, including the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Dhule Express.

Additional services, including the Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express and other trains, were also cancelled, while several long-distance trains were diverted, short-terminated, short-originated or rescheduled, officials said.

Railway authorities said restoration work was underway and advised passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey.

To assist passengers, Central Railway has set up helplines at major stations. The helpline numbers are: CSMT (022-22694040), Thane (9321336747), Lonavala (8356854238) and Dadar (9136452387). Passengers have been requested to use these numbers for real-time updates and travel-related information.