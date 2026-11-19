A 31-year-old man was brutally murdered in Pune district, allegedly by two individuals driven by a past dispute and the suspicion of molestation, leading to their swift arrest and ongoing police investigation.

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Key Points A 31-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Pune district on November 17.

The victim, Arun Anil Pawar, was attacked by two persons over a previous dispute and suspicion of molesting one accused's mother about two months ago.

The accused, Dinesh Vijay Pawar and Rupesh Mithun Rathod, allegedly used a sharp weapon, causing fatal injuries.

Both accused have been arrested and were remanded in police custody till November 23.

Police investigation into the murder is currently underway.

A 31-year-old man was allegedly murdered by two persons over a previous dispute and on the suspicion that he had molested the mother of one of them in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said.

Details Of The Alleged Murder

The incident took place around 12.30 am on November 17 in Sonwadi village, within the jurisdiction of Daund police station.

The deceased was identified as local resident Arun Anil Pawar.

Citing preliminary investigation, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bapurao Dads said on Wednesday that one of the accused, Dinesh Vijay Pawar (20), held a grudge against the victim over past enmity and suspicion that he had molested his mother about two months ago.

Dinesh and his accomplice, Rupesh Mithun Rathod, allegedly waylaid Arun when he was alone and attacked him with a sharp weapon, inflicting serious injuries to his face and head. Arun died in the attack, police said.

A murder case was registered, and the accused were subsequently arrested. A court remanded them in police custody till November 23, an official said, adding that a probe was underway.