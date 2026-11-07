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Cyber Fraud Alert: Pune Man Cheated Of Rs 3.49 Lakh Via Fake Traffic Fine Link

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 07, 2026 23:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A Pune resident lost Rs 3.49 lakh to an online scam after clicking a fraudulent link disguised as a traffic violation fine, highlighting the growing threat of cyber fraud in India.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 37-year-old Pune man was cheated of Rs 3.49 lakh by clicking a fake traffic violation fine link.
  • The fraudulent transactions occurred between October 16 and 26, leading to unauthorised withdrawals from his bank account.
  • An offence has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.
  • Police investigation into the cyber fraud incident is currently underway.

A 37-year-old man from Katraj in Pune was allegedly cheated of Rs 3.49 lakh after clicking on a link sent to him for payment of a traffic violation fine, a police official said on Saturday.

Understanding The Modus Operandi

The incident took place between October 16 and 26, he said.

 

"Complainant Shailendra Sanjay Tilekar received a link claiming he had violated traffic rules and was required to pay a fine. After clicking on the link, he received messages about multiple transactions being carried out from his mobile phone," he said.

A total of Rs 3,49,989 was allegedly withdrawn from his bank account without his permission, the official said.

An offence was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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pune cyber fraudtraffic fine scamonline fraud indiabharati vidyapeeth policecybercrime awareness

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