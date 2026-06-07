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Pune Police Bust Illegal Late-Night Party With Drugs And Underage Attendees

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 10:04 IST

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Pune Police have busted a large late-night party in Tulapur village, seizing ganja, banned hookah products, and illegal liquor worth Rs 85 lakh, leading to legal action against the organisers.

Key Points

  • Pune Police raided a late-night party in Tulapur village, finding 156 attendees, including three underage individuals.
  • The party continued beyond the permitted liquor license time of 11:30 pm on June 6.
  • Authorities seized approximately three grams of ganja, 10 banned hookah flavours, and liquor valued at Rs 9.22 lakh.
  • The total value of seized materials from the illegal party is estimated at Rs 85 lakh.
  • Aiman Sheikh of Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary of Star Light Entertainment were identified as the principal organisers.

Police seized ganja, banned smoking products and liquor served beyond permissible hours after raiding a late-night party on Sunday in Pune where more than 150 persons were present, an official said.

Acting on specific information, the raid was conducted at a venue in Tulapur village under the Lonikand police station limits at around 2.30 am on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gauhar Hasan said.

 

Details Of The Raid And Seizures

A total of 156 persons, including 107 men and 49 women, were found at the venue. Three of them were below 21 years of age, he said.

"The liquor permit obtained for the event was valid only till 11.30 pm on June 6. However, the party continued beyond the permitted time. During the raid, police recovered around three grams of ganja and seized three cup pots containing 10 banned hookah flavours," Hasan said.

Liquor valued at Rs 9.22 lakh was also found at the venue. The total value of the seized materials is estimated at around Rs 85 lakh, he said.

Organisers Identified, Legal Action Underway

Police identified Aiman Sheikh of Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary of Star Light Entertainment as the principal organisers of the event, Hasan said.

Further legal action was underway, the official said.

The raid was conducted by a police team comprising 15 officers and 65 constables, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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