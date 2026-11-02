Husband Arrested After IT Professional Found Hanging In Pune

In a tragic incident in Pune, a 30-year-old IT professional was found dead, leading to her husband's arrest amidst serious allegations of harassment and murder by her relatives over dowry demands.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 30-year-old woman IT professional was found hanging in a Pune flat on Monday.

Her husband has been arrested following allegations from her relatives of harassment over demands for gold.

Maternal relatives claim she was murdered and her body was hung by her husband and in-laws.

Payal's brother alleged her in-laws and husband appeared unbothered on Monday morning before she was found.

The family claims there were repeated demands for ten tolas of gold every Diwali, including this year.

A 30-year-old woman IT professional was found hanging in a flat in Pune's Mukund Nagar area on Monday, police said, adding that her husband has been arrested after her relatives accused him and his parents of harassment over demands for gold.

Investigation Into The Incident

Her maternal relatives alleged that she was murdered and her husband and in-laws hanged her body in the flat, situated near their matrimonial bungalow.

Relatives of the deceased woman, identified as Payal Zambre Patil, allegedly ransacked her in-laws' house following her death.

Payal was married to Akshay Zambre Patil. The couple has a daughter.

Citing claims of Payal's relatives, police alleged that she quarrelled with her mother-in-law on Sunday and left home.

"Members of her in-laws' family and her relatives began searching for her on Monday morning. During the search, she was found hanging in a room of a flat in an apartment complex near their (matrimonial) residence. No suicide note was found," a Swargate police station officer said.

He said Payal was found hanging from the ceiling when police reached the apartment.

"Statements of her maternal relatives are being recorded," he added.

Relatives Allege Foul Play And Harassment

Payal's brother alleged that her in-laws and husband appeared unbothered when he reached their home on Monday morning.

"When I reached there, her father-in-law, mother-in-law and husband were sitting idle and appeared unbothered. When we questioned them, they got up to search for Payal. Within five minutes, they returned and informed us that she was in a nearby apartment. When we reached the flat, its door was locked from inside. I somehow managed to enter through the rear balcony and found Payal hanging," he claimed.

He said Payal had often complained about harassment by her mother-in-law.

"There was a quarrel between Payal and her mother-in-law on Sunday. I called her husband and told him that it was a temporary dispute which could be resolved," he said, adding that he received a call from her in-laws on Monday morning informing him that Payal had left the house the previous night.

Payal's uncle alleged that it was a murder and accused her husband and in-laws of killing her and hanging her body in the apartment.

Demands For Gold Alleged By Family

"Since her marriage, Payal was allegedly being harassed by her mother-in-law. Every Diwali, we were asked to fulfil a demand for ten tolas of gold. This year too, they demanded gold, but we told them that we were farmers and, given the drought-like situation, it was not possible for us to meet the demand. We had even promised to give the gold next year," he claimed.