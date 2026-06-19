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Pune groom-to-be killed in 400-foot plunge from fort during birthday trip

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R June 19, 2026 19:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The tragedy unfolded when his fiancée and two close friends, who had climbed the fort to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

IMAGE: A view of the historic Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra. Photograph: Courtesy Smukherjee6/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • The incident occurred while he was taking photographs during a birthday celebration with his fiancée and friends.
  • Strong winds contributed to him losing his balance near a cliff, leading to the fatal fall.
  • Agarwal, a director in a real estate firm, was scheduled to marry in November.
  • Police and rescue teams conducted a three-hour operation to retrieve his body from the difficult terrain.

A trip to celebrate the birthday of a bride-to-be turned into a devastating tragedy when Ketan Vishal Agarwal plunged 400 feet into a deep valley and died while attempting to capture photographs against the sweeping, misty backdrop of the historic Lohagad fort in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The police said on Friday that 26-year-old Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje near Pune city and a director in his family's real estate firm, was clicking pictures on Thursday morning when he lost his balance amidst fierce winds.

The tragedy unfolded when his fiancée and two close friends, who had climbed the fort to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

According to the police, at around 10.30 am, he slipped near a cliff while taking photographs and fell nearly 400 feet into a valley, sustaining fatal injuries.

 

Inspector Dinesh Tayde of the Lonavala Rural police station said strong winds were blowing at the time of the incident. Agarwal was scheduled to get married in November.

Tayde said, "Agarwal's wedding was planned for November, and it is learned that the families had booked a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the wedding."

After being alerted, the police and members of the Shivdurg Mitra Emergency Rescue Team carried out a three-hour operation to retrieve the body from the difficult terrain and dense vegetation, he said. The body was sent for post-mortem.

An accidental death report has been registered, and further inquiry is underway, police added.

Lohagad fort is linked to the history of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

It is one of the 12 forts in Maharashtra listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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