Puja Before Helicopters Are Handed Over

HAL has handed over a new batch of indigenous aircraft, marking another step in India's domestic aerospace manufacturing programme.
The company delivered two LCA Tejas FOC twin-seater trainers to the IAF, completing twin-seater deliveries under the FOC contract.
It also handed over three HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft, beginning deliveries under a 70-aircraft contract.
In the civil aviation segment, HAL delivered four Dhruv Next Generation helicopters to Pawan Hans.
The Tejas twin-seater is designed primarily for pilot training while retaining fighter capabilities.
The HTT-40 is an indigenous basic trainer for the armed forces.
The Dhruv NG is a 5.5-tonne twin-engine helicopter developed for civil and other applications.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the deliveries as part of India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the certification and induction of the Dhruv NG into civil operations marked an important milestone for India's indigenous civil aviation ecosystem.
Key Points
- HAL completed deliveries of LCA Tejas FOC twin-seater trainers to the IAF, fulfilling the FOC contract for these aircraft.
- The company commenced deliveries of the HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft, marking the start of a 70-aircraft contract.
- Four Dhruv Next Generation helicopters were delivered to Pawan Hans, signifying a milestone for India's indigenous civil aviation sector.
- The Tejas twin-seater combines pilot training with fighter capabilities, while the HTT-40 is an indigenous basic trainer for the armed forces.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff