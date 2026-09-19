Puja Before Helicopters Are Handed Over

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers prayers at the handing over ceremony of two Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Final Operational Clearance (FOC) Twin Seater Trainers and three HTT 40 Basic Trainers to the Indian Air Force and four Dhruv Next Generation helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited in Bengaluru on Friday, September 18, 2026. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is also present. Photograph: @rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo

HAL has handed over a new batch of indigenous aircraft, marking another step in India's domestic aerospace manufacturing programme.

The company delivered two LCA Tejas FOC twin-seater trainers to the IAF, completing twin-seater deliveries under the FOC contract.

It also handed over three HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft, beginning deliveries under a 70-aircraft contract.

In the civil aviation segment, HAL delivered four Dhruv Next Generation helicopters to Pawan Hans.

The Tejas twin-seater is designed primarily for pilot training while retaining fighter capabilities.

The HTT-40 is an indigenous basic trainer for the armed forces.

The Dhruv NG is a 5.5-tonne twin-engine helicopter developed for civil and other applications.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the deliveries as part of India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the certification and induction of the Dhruv NG into civil operations marked an important milestone for India's indigenous civil aviation ecosystem.

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh and Ram Mohan Naidu with Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. Photograph: @rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo

Key Points HAL completed deliveries of LCA Tejas FOC twin-seater trainers to the IAF, fulfilling the FOC contract for these aircraft.

The company commenced deliveries of the HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft, marking the start of a 70-aircraft contract.

Four Dhruv Next Generation helicopters were delivered to Pawan Hans, signifying a milestone for India's indigenous civil aviation sector.

The Tejas twin-seater combines pilot training with fighter capabilities, while the HTT-40 is an indigenous basic trainer for the armed forces.

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh, Ram Mohan Naidu with Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh at the handing-over ceremony. Photograph: @RamMNK X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ram Mohan Naidu addresses the handing over ceremony. Photograph: @RamMNK X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh addresses the handing-over ceremony. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh with Ram Mohan Naidu, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and others at the handing-over ceremony. Photograph: @RamMNK X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff