News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Puja at Gyanvapi: Masjid committee fails to get relief

Puja at Gyanvapi: Masjid committee fails to get relief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 02, 2024 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Allahabad high court on Friday did not give any immediate relief to the Gyanvapi Masjid committee which had challenged the order of the Varanasi court allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the mosque.

IMAGE: A priest offers prayers at 'Vyas Ji Ki Tehkhana' after the Varanasi Court's judgment to allow Hindu devotees to worship inside the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court will now hear the matter on February 6.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque.

 

The Anzuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had moved the high court within hours of the Supreme Court refusing to hear their plea against the Varanasi district court's order and asking them to approach the high court.

The Varanasi court had ruled on Wednesday that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Appearing on behalf of the committee, advocate S F A Naqvi submitted before the court that the order was passed in a 'very hurried manner' and on the day of retirement of the judge concerned.

Varanasi district judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha retired from service on January 31.

Naqvi further submitted that while passing the impugned order, district judges had not considered their documents.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, pointed out that the district court by means of order dated January 17 had appointed District Magistrate, Varanasi receiver of the property in pursuance of which he took possession of the same on January 24.

He argued that the order passed on January 31 is only a consequential order. Order dated January 17 has not been challenged, thus the appeal is not maintainable.

On this, Naqvi said he has to move an amendment application challenging the order dated January 17 also.

According to the order, the Advocate General has undertaken that that district administration of Varanasi will maintain law and order in pursuance of the order dated January 31.

Jain also submitted that by permitting puja, no harm has been caused to the other side because in the past, puja was going on which was stopped in December 1993.

In the appeal filed before the court, Board of Trustees Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple as well as Shailendra Kumar Pathak, Head priest Acharya Ved Vyas Peeth Temple Complex have been made respondents.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'
'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'
Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi area
Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi area
An Afternoon At The Kashi Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque
An Afternoon At The Kashi Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque
Snowfall, rain hit life in HP; 720 roads blocked
Snowfall, rain hit life in HP; 720 roads blocked
1st ODI: Smith, Green's epic stand crush Windies
1st ODI: Smith, Green's epic stand crush Windies
PIX: Superb Jaiswal steers India to 336 for 6 on Day 1
PIX: Superb Jaiswal steers India to 336 for 6 on Day 1
India, Maldives hold 2nd meeting on troops issue
India, Maldives hold 2nd meeting on troops issue
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Gyanvapi committee challenges 'puja' nod to Hindus

Gyanvapi committee challenges 'puja' nod to Hindus

Puja performed in Gyanvapi basement after court order

Puja performed in Gyanvapi basement after court order

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances