Home  » News » Puja, abishekam at Kamala's ancestral village in TN

Source: PTI
November 05, 2024 12:38 IST
An air of excitement and expectancy pervades Thulasendrapuram village in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu hoping that Democrat Kamala Harris, current US vice president, wins the presidential elections.

IMAGE: File photo of special prayer being performed for Kamala Harris at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple in Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: ANI Photo

The villagers have performed prayers at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple in her ancestral village expecting her to trounce former president and Republican Donald Trump, and emerge victorious as Americans vote on Tuesday to elect their next president.

Thulasendrapuram is the ancestral village of Kamala's grandfather and former Indian diplomat P V Gopalan. Her mother Shyamala was Gopalan's daughter.

 

The village hogged the limelight in August 2020 when Kamala was nominated as the Democrat vice president candidate, and it later celebrated her victory the same year.

”Our sincere prayers are for the victory of the daughter of the soil in the election and to become the president of the most influential country in the world,” says councillor Arulmozhi and her spouse T Sudhakar, who have organised a special abishekam of sandalwood and turmeric, besides a special archanai to the presiding deity at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple, the family deity of Kamala's forefathers.

They have erected a massive banner carrying her picture, wishing her success in the election.

Similar prayers filled the air in Madurai where Anushanathin Anugraham, a spiritual organisation, held a special prayer on November 4.

If Kamala wins, then village leaders in Painganadu in the district will offer annadhanam (free food) to the poor.

”Her ancestors are from our village... she is a woman fighting for the big post and we want her to win,” says Arulmozhi.

Kamala's maternal grandfather Gopalan was born in this village before moving to Chennai. He had contributed nearly Rs 1 lakh to the Sri Dharma Sastha temple.

A donation of Rs 5,000 was made to the temple towards its Kumbhabhishekam (consecration) in the name of Kamala Harris in 2014, indicating her connection to the temple, though no one from her family lives in the village today.

Her donation prompted the temple authorities to inscribe her name on a stone tablet containing the list of donors to the shrine.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
