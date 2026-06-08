Koppal Student Kills Father, Sister; Online Gaming Angle Probed

Police in Koppal, Karnataka, are investigating a horrific family tragedy where a Pre-University student allegedly stabbed his father and sister to death and critically injured his mother, with excessive online gaming being probed as a potential trigger.

Key Points A Pre-University student in Koppal, Karnataka, allegedly murdered his father and elder sister.

The student also critically injured his mother and then attempted to take his own life.

Police are investigating whether the student's alleged excessive online gaming, which his parents objected to, was a motive for the attack.

The incident occurred in Hosa Ayodhya village, Gangavathi taluk, with the father and daughter succumbing to their injuries.

Both the student and his injured mother are currently receiving medical treatment in Ballari.

A second-year Pre-University student allegedly stabbed his father and elder sister to death and critically injured his mother before slashing his neck in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Hosa Ayodhya village in Gangavathi taluk, they said.

Tragic Family Incident In Koppal

The deceased have been identified as Venkatanaidu (45), a cook by profession, and his daughter Pragathi (19), police said.

Venkatanaidu's wife Sowjanya sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ballari.

According to police, after dinner on Saturday night, Venkatanaidu, his wife, and daughter were sleeping in one room of their house, while Venkatanaidu's parents slept in another room.

At around 10.30 pm, Venkatanaidu's father heard screams coming from the room where the family members were sleeping.

When there was no response from inside, he, along with neighbours, broke open the door and entered the room, a senior police officer said. They found Venkatanaidu, Sowjanya and Pragathi lying in a pool of blood.

Pragathi had died on the spot, while Venkatanaidu was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries, he said.

Online Gaming Angle Probed In Double Murder

The exact motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, police are also probing allegations that the student's parents had objected to his excessive online gaming, which may have triggered the attack.

Police said the minor boy, who is in conflict with law, had allegedly attacked his father, mother and sister with a knife. After the assault, he allegedly used the same knife to slash his own neck.

The boy and his injured mother are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ballari.

A case has been registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station in this regard, they added.

Superintendent of Police Ram L Arasiddi said the exact motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

"The exact motive is not known yet. Investigation is underway," the SP said.