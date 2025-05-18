HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » PSLV rocket with ES-09 satellite fails to launch

PSLV rocket with ES-09 satellite fails to launch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 18, 2025 06:50 IST

x

ISRO on Sunday could not accomplish the launch of an Earth observation satellite onboard a PSLV-C61 rocket after it encountered some anomaly in its third stage, the space agency's Chairman V Narayanan said.

ISRO's trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is a 4-stage rocket and the first two stages were normal, he said.

"Today we targeted the 101st launch from Sriharikota, the PSLVC61 EOS-09 mission. The PSLV is a four-stage vehicle and up to the second stage, the performance was normal. The third stage motor started perfectly but during the functioning of the third stage we are seeing an observation and the mission could not be accomplished," Narayanan said.

"After analysis we shall come back," he said in his brief address post the lift-off. 

 

EOS-09 is a repeat satellite similar to the EOS-04 launched in 2022 that has been designed with the mission objective to ensure remote sensing data for the user community engaged in operational applications and to improve the frequency of observation.

The mission's payload, a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) which is inside the satellite, is capable of providing images for various earth observation applications under all-weather conditions day and night.

This all-weather, round-the-clock, imaging is vital for applications, ranging from agriculture and forestry monitoring to disaster management, urban planning and national security. The satellite came with a mission life of 5 years and was designed to be debris-free.  

The rocket was earlier launched at a prefixed time of 5.59 am. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ISRO set for earth-watching satellite launch on Sunday
ISRO set for earth-watching satellite launch on Sunday
ISRO Set To Launch 7th Spy Satellite
ISRO Set To Launch 7th Spy Satellite
What Went Wrong With ISRO's Latest Mission?
What Went Wrong With ISRO's Latest Mission?
100 missions in next 5 years? Why not, says ISRO
100 missions in next 5 years? Why not, says ISRO
Sriharikota to get 3rd launch pad for bigger spacecraft
Sriharikota to get 3rd launch pad for bigger spacecraft

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lovely Sikkim Marks 50 Years

webstory image 2

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 3

Prakash Mehra's 8 Hit Songs

VIDEOS

Uorfi Javed creates her own 'Cannes' red carpet moment in Bandra1:36

Uorfi Javed creates her own 'Cannes' red carpet moment in...

Shashi Tharoor responds to Congress snub6:01

Shashi Tharoor responds to Congress snub

Watch: Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri waits at Mumbai Airport to receive him1:38

Watch: Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri waits at Mumbai...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD