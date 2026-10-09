Provided elections are fair...: BJP veteran on anti-CEC protest

Amidst opposition protests over alleged electoral irregularities, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi underscored the critical role of fair elections, transparent bureaucracy, and constitutional adherence for the survival of democracy.

IMAGE: BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi stated that the Supreme Court must look into matters if the Constitution is violated. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asserted on Thursday that a government elected by the people should not perish if elections are fair and bureaucracy transparent.

His remarks were made amidst ongoing protests by the INDIA bloc, who allege irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi led INDIA bloc leaders in a street demonstration on Wednesday, protesting against alleged irregularities and demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.

Opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc plan a peaceful protest at Rajghat to highlight what they allege is the 'hijacking' of the country through 'vote chori'.

Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday asserted that if elections are fair and the bureaucracy transparent, then the govt elected by people should not perish.

Joshi's Stance On Democratic Principles

Joshi, known for his candour, also said that if the Constitution is violated then the Supreme Court must look into it.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee was speaking to reporters on sidelines of the 21st FICCI Higher Education Summit in New Delhi.

Responding to a question about the opposition demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, Joshi said, "...government of the people, for the people and by the people, shall not perish from the earth, provided the elections are fair, the governments are accountable, and the bureaucracy is transparent."

"The opposition is responsive and responsible, and has a clear-cut alternative programme.... The whole thing is to be done under the ambit of the Constitution, and if the Constitution is violated, then the Supreme Court should look into it. That is the principle on which democracy should work," added Joshi, a former Union minister.

Opposition Protests And Allegations

Protests by the opposition followed a September 25 report in The Indian Express, about alleged irregularities in the SIR process and differences among the election commissioners over certain decisions.

Giving further momentum to the protests, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led INDIA bloc leaders to another street demonstration -- the opposition grouping, after a lunch meeting at Janpath, held a surprise dharna near Jantar Mantar. But for the second day, police stalled the planned anti-CEC protests midway, forcibly detaining him and other leaders.

On Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hosted another meeting of INDIA bloc leaders over lunch at a restaurant here.

Opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc later decided to stage a peaceful protest at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat to highlight what they alleged was the "hijacking" of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Election Commissioner through a criminal conspiracy that involved 'vote chori'.