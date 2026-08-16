'Proud to be a dimagi Naxal': Chidambaram hits back at Modi

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has provocatively embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dimagi naxal" label, sparking a political debate on ideological Naxalism and its influence on public policy.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister P Chidambaram at the Parliament premises during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points P Chidambaram declared himself "proud to be a dimagi naxal" in response to PM Modi's remarks.

Prime Minister Modi warned against "dimagi naxals" who manipulate policies and promote violence.

Modi's warning came during his Independence Day speech, where he distinguished between armed Naxalism and its ideological supporters.

The Prime Minister highlighted the historical impact of Naxalism and Maoist violence on Indian society and youth.

Modi asserted his government's success in curbing Naxalite and Maoist violence since 2014.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'dimagi naxal' remark, and said, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal".

Chidambaram's dig at the PM came a day after Modi warned the country about the 'dimagi naxals' who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies.

Modi urged the citizens to "identify and isolate" them.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said the country had succeeded in removing armed Naxalism from the forests but warned that its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to promote violence and anarchy.

Hitting back at the PM, Chidamabaram said on X, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal!"

Modi's Warning Against Ideological Naxalism

In his remarks, Modi had said, "For years, people with a Maoist mindset had established themselves in the corridors of power. They had served as advisers on government committees and influenced public policy."

The prime minister said, "We must not underestimate this challenge and need to remain even more vigilant."

He said decades of Naxalism and Maoist violence had destroyed the lives and aspirations of millions of young people, with over 3,500 police and security personnel killed in the conflict, a number much higher than the soldiers who are killed during wars.

"Naxalism held a very large part of India and a huge population in its grip, at gunpoint," he said.

Government's Stance On Curbing Naxal Violence

The prime minister had said his government, which took office in 2014, had made ending Naxalism a priority.

"Decades-old challenges must be brought to an end. Naxalism and Maoism have destroyed the future of millions of young people. They have taken away the sons of countless mothers, ruined families, and shattered the dreams of parents," he had said.

"Today, I am happy that Naxalite and Maoist violence is being brought to an end. In areas where the bullets of Naxalites once rang out, where bloodshed was once commonplace, the tricolour of development, trust, and effort is now flying because these areas have been freed from Naxalism," he had said.