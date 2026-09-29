Protests In J&K Assembly Over Statehood

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference MLAs confront Bharatiya Janata Party legislators led by Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma during protests over the statehood resolution in the J&K assembly in Srinagar on September 28, 2026, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly passed a resolution on September 28 demanding the immediate restoration of full statehood, amid protests and a walkout by Bharatiya Janata Party legislators.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who introduced the resolution on September 25, questioned the Centre's repeated assurances that statehood would be restored at an 'appropriate time'.

The BJP opposed references to earlier assembly resolutions passed in 2000 and 2024. The 2000 resolution had demanded greater autonomy and restoration of the region's pre-1953 status.

The resolution also exposed differences among legislators supporting statehood. Several MLAs wanted explicit references to Articles 370 and 35A, but their proposed amendments were withdrawn.

The BJP subsequently submitted a notice seeking the removal of Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for allowing the resolution.

The resolution has renewed the debate over Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Constitutional status and the Centre's timeline for restoring its powers.

Key Points The Jammu and Kashmir assembly passed a resolution on September 28, demanding the immediate restoration of full statehood.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who introduced the resolution, questioned the Centre's repeated assurances regarding statehood restoration.

BJP legislators protested and walked out, opposing references to earlier assembly resolutions from 2000 and 2024.

The resolution highlighted internal differences among legislators, with some seeking explicit references to Articles 370 and 35A.

The debate over Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and Constitutional status has been reignited by this resolution.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff