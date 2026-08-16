Protests erupt over 3 TN men's death in K'taka forest firing; officials booked

Major political parties in Tamil Nadu, DMK and PMK, are demanding a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the alleged killing of three Tamil men by Karnataka Forest Department officials, sparking protests and legal action.

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Key Points DMK and PMK demand a transparent probe into the alleged killing of three Tamil men by Karnataka forest department personnel.

DMK president M K Stalin called for an impartial judicial inquiry and murder charges against involved officials.

PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss dismissed poaching claims and sought a CBI probe and Rs 1 crore compensation per family.

Protests erupted in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru, with an FIR filed against forest officials under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

An executive magistrate-led inquiry has been ordered by the deputy commissioner into the incident.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Pattali Makkal Katchi on Sunday claimed that the three men who were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with forest department personnel in Karnataka on August 15, were Tamils and demanded a transparent probe into the incident.

DMK president M K Stalin sought an impartial judicial inquiry and the filing of murder charges against the involved officials.

He emphasised that strict action was necessary to prevent such tragedies in the future and urged the Tamil Nadu government to secure fair compensation and employment for the grieving families.

Political Leaders Demand Justice

"The tragic shooting of three Tamil people by the Karnataka forest department in the state's forest area is deeply shocking," he said in a statement.

"This brutal act, carried out with utter disregard for human life, deserves the strongest condemnation," he added.

PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss questioned the officials claim of them (Tamils) being poachers. In a statement, he demanded a CBI probe into the matter. The officials' claim that the three were poachers was a "false allegation", the PMK leader alleged, and urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to step in and ensure Rs 1 crore in compensation for each victim's family from the Karnataka government.

Investigation Underway Amidst Protests

Meanwhile, protests were held in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru on Sunday seeking justice for three men.

Tension prevailed in Hanur in Chamarajanagar district as villagers and family members of the three deceased men staged a protest in the Datti forest area, expressing anger against forest department authorities.

The Hanur police registered an FIR against forest officials involved in the incident under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with punishment for murder, after a formal complaint was lodged by the wife of one of the deceased, officials said.

Assistant commissioner, Kollegala sub-division, Dinesh Kumar Meena, told reporters that the deputy commissioner had ordered an inquiry into the incident to be conducted by an Executive Magistrate.

"The inquiry is currently underway, and once the results are received, I will submit the report to the deputy commissioner," he said.