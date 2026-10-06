Protests at Kerala Central University over RSS-linked speaker

Student organisations at the Central University of Kerala staged protests against the participation of RSS-linked J Nandakumar at a Vande Mataram seminar.

IMAGE: Protesting student organisations claimed denial of entry despite prior registration. Photograph: Central University of Kerala on Facebook

Key Points Students protested at the Central University of Kerala against the presence of J Nandakumar, an RSS-linked speaker, at a Vande Mataram seminar.

Heavy police presence was deployed at the event venue as students clashed with police while attempting to gain entry.

The two-day seminar, marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, is organised by Sahitya Akademi, Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, and the university.

The valedictory ceremony is scheduled to be attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Students held protests at the Central University of Kerala on Tuesday against the presence of J Nandakumar, national convener of an RSS-linked organisation, at a Vande Mataram-related event at the institution.

Student Outcry Over Speaker Choice

Besides opposing Nandakumar's presence at the event, activists of various student organisations, including Kerala Students Union and Muslim Students Federation, also contended that many of them were denied entry to the programme despite registering for it.

Left affiliated student organisations, Students Federation of India and All India Students' Federation, also joined the protest.

Heavy police presence was seen at the programme venue, preventing the protesting students from entering the hall where the event was being held.

The protesting students, carrying flags of their respective student organisations, shouted slogans against the RSS outside the venue and engaged in push-and-pull with the police in order to gain entry to the programme.

University Responds To Entry Denials

Later, a university official claiming to be the Dean of Student Affairs told reporters that he was not aware why registered students were being denied entry and said he will have to ask the organisers of the programme.

The two-day National Seminar, being held on October 6 and 7, on the '150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram' is being organised by the Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad and the university as part of the nationwide observance marking 150 years of the national song.

Nandakumar, National Convener of Prajna Pravah, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the event and the students told reporters that they are opposed to his presence in the programme.

The valedictory ceremony will be held on October 7, with Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Keralam and Tamil Nadu, as the Chief Guest, a post on the university's Facebook page said.