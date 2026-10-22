'Protests achieve nothing': Shah slams Oppn

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently predicted an NDA victory in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls while criticising Opposition parties and highlighting significant Yamuna cleaning projects in Delhi.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph: @AmitShah/X

Key Points Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed Opposition parties, including Congress and AAP, stating their protests would achieve nothing.

Shah asserted that the NDA would form the next government in Punjab and claimed the AAP would be routed in the upcoming polls.

He inaugurated projects worth Rs 8,941 crore for cleaning the Yamuna in Delhi, aiming for BJP to seek a mandate in 2029 after its rejuvenation.

Shah accused previous Congress and AAP governments in Delhi of allowing sewer discharge into the Yamuna, highlighting the BJP government's efforts to reduce it.

The Home Minister also pledged to end the drug trafficking menace in Punjab after an NDA government is formed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, saying protests and demonstrations would achieve nothing, and asserted that the NDA would form the next government in Punjab.

Shah's Vision for Yamuna and Punjab

Inaugurating projects worth Rs 8,941 crore aimed at cleaning the Yamuna in Delhi, Shah asserted that the BJP would seek a mandate from people in 2029 after rejuvenating the river.

In a blistering attack on the Congress and AAP, Shah said the Opposition parties had accused the ruling dispensation of EVM tampering and vote theft, but had been out of power in many states for decades.

Shah, detailing plans to clean the Yamuna, also accused the previous Congress and AAP governments in Delhi of allowing sewer water discharge into the river and said the BJP government had now managed to reduce the discharge.

Attacking AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Shah said the "politics of excuse" would not save the AAP in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

People in Punjab want an NDA government, he said, claiming that the AAP would be routed in the polls.

Shah also asserted that the prevailing drug trafficking menace would be ended after the formation of an NDA government in Punjab.