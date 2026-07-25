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Protestors Erupt In Joy After Pradhan Quits

By REDIFF NEWS July 25, 2026 18:27 IST 1 Minute Read
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Protesters across India erupted in celebration after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the NEET paper leak.

From Freedom Park in Bengaluru to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demonstrators waved flags, pulled barricades and chanted slogans demanding accountability for examination irregularities.

 

Protesters celebrate after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

IMAGE: Protesters celebrate after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, July 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Protesters celebrate after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

IMAGE: Protesters celebrate at Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Protesters celebrate after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Protesters celebrate after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

IMAGE: Protesters remove a barricade at Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Protesters celebrate after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

IMAGE: Protesters celebrate after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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Jantar MantarFreedom ParkUnion EducationNew DelhiBengaluru

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