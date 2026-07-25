Protestors Erupt In Joy After Pradhan Quits

Protesters across India erupted in celebration after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the NEET paper leak.

From Freedom Park in Bengaluru to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demonstrators waved flags, pulled barricades and chanted slogans demanding accountability for examination irregularities.

IMAGE: Protesters celebrate after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, July 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Protesters celebrate at Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Protesters remove a barricade at Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Protesters celebrate after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff