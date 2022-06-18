Protesters go on rampage during Bihar bandh, BJP leaders get security

A railway station and a police vehicle were torched and several law enforcers injured in stone-pelting incidents on the fourth consecutive day of protests against Agnipath scheme on Saturday when a bandh was also called to press for the demand for rollback of the new scheme for recruitment in armed forces.

IMAGE: Charred remains of a police vehicle at Dumraon police station, after it was set on fire by protestors during the Bihar bandh, called to protest against Centre's Agnipath scheme, in Buxar, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has accorded a VIP security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to at least 10 Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party legislators and leaders in view of threats posed to them by protesters, officials said on Saturday.

Those provided the Y category cover include Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, state BJP president and Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur, Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi and some others.

The Ministry of Home Affairs took the decision on the basis of a report received by the central intelligence agencies that said these legislators and politicians faced threat of physical harm, the officials said.

The CRPF has been asked to quickly deploy the armed commandos of its VIP security unit with these BJP legislators who officials said face threat in view of the violence that took place against the recently launched Agnipath scheme of recruitment into the armed forces of the country.

The Y category security cover will entail two-three commandos with the protectee, they said.

IMAGE: A damaged Bihar State Road Transport Corporation bus stands parked at Bankipur bus depot during the Bihar Bandh, in Patna, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

In Patna, bandh supporters were restrained by police from forcing shops to down their shutters, but they registered their protest by performing push-ups on the roads and scampering away after hurling stones at commercial establishments.

On the outskirts, bandh supporters set fire to Taregana railway station in Masaurhi sub-division of Patna district and torched a jeep belonging to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

They also exchanged gunshots with GRP personnel, engaged in heavy stone-pelting and beat up journalists covering the clash.

"Police and RPF have been deployed in Masaurhi. We have, so far, no information of anybody getting injured in the violence there," RPF DIG, East Central Railway (ECR) S Mayank told reporters.

In Danapur sub-division, bandh supporters vandalised an ambulance as the driver alleged that a patient and attendants inside were also beaten up by the mob.

State police chief, DGP S K Singhal, toured the Patna Junction and took stock of the security arrangements there.

The ECR headquarters in Hajipur said that in view of the prevailing situation, 32 trains have been cancelled.

IMAGE: A vehicle after it was set on fire by protestors during the Bihar Bandh, in Masaurhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

"To ensure safety and security of passengers and railway property, trains originating in other zones will be plied through ECR only after 8 pm on Saturday and continue till 4 am on Sunday. Movement of such trains will be restored at 8 PM on Sunday," said ECR Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar.

Notably, the railways have suffered massive losses in the state during protests in the last three days.

More than 60 train coaches, 10 engines and some stations have been torched by mobs protesting the introduction of the new recruitment system wherein 75 per cent of jawans will be retired after four years of service, with no pension benefits.

Earlier, bandh supporters had attacked a police outpost in Jehanabad district, leaving several personnel injured.

In Munger, shops remained open although bandh supporters burned tyres on roads, amid heavy police presence.

A large police contingent was deployed in front of the state headquarters of the BJP, which has been at the receiving end of the protests, with many of its senior leaders having been physically attacked and its offices in at least three districts being set ablaze since Thursday.

"We can say that the bandh has had negligible effect on normal life. Barring stray incidents, peace has prevailed across the state," said Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad, who is also the party's leader in the assembly.

IMAGE: Vehicles after they were set on fire by protestors in Masaurhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Large-scale violence in the past few days has led to the suspension of internet services, barring the ones controlled by the government, in 12 severely affected districts of the state.

A home department notification said the restrictions will remain effective for at least three days.

Prohibitory orders have also been clamped in a number of towns as a preventive measure.

The bandh has received in-principle support from all opposition parties -- the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress, the Left and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha has also extended moral support to the day-long shutdown.

The BJP has squarely blamed the RJD, known for strong-arm tactics in politics, for the violence.

However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United, partner of the BJP in the state and the Centre, has sought a review of the scheme, and urged the Union government to allay the fears of the protesters.