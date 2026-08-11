Protest vs Protest: NDA, Oppn MPs face-off outside Parl

A heated parliamentary showdown unfolded as NDA and INDIA bloc MPs clashed at Parliament's main gate.

IMAGE: NDA, Opposition leaders confront each other at Parliament's main gate, staging protests and raising counter-slogans, during the ongoing monsoon session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points NDA MPs accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of avoiding a debate on student protests across the country.

INDIA bloc MPs demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding alleged police excesses during student protests over paper leaks.

Opposition MPs also protested over alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and police action against NEET student protesters.

Student agitation in Jharkhand escalated, with police using water cannons and lathi-charging protesters marching towards the assembly.

Ruling NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc MPs came face-to-face at Parliament's main gate on Tuesday -- with security personnel forming a cordon between them -- as they staged protests and raised counter-slogans over "brutal" police action on job aspirants in Jharkhand and issues surrounding the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

While NDA MPs alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "running away" from a debate on student protests across the country, INDIA bloc MPs demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police excesses during the July 20 student protests over paper leaks.

Parliamentary Protests Escalate

As protests erupted at 'Makar Dwar', MPs from the two opposing sides raised counter slogans while holding placards displaying their respective demands.

However, security personnel formed a cordon between them.

The NDA MPs marched from the Parliament Library towards the main entrance of the House, 'Makar Dwar' after attending their weekly 'Mangal Milan', the coalition's parliamentary party meeting, and raised slogans like 'Rahul Gandhi Jawab Do' and 'Rahul Gandhi Bhago Maat' among others.

On Monday, the government had announced a debate on student protests in various parts of the country by Home Minister Shah.

However, Gandhi said the country is not interested in Shah's opinion in Parliament on "general topics" and wants to know if he ordered firing of pellet guns at protesting students.

Allegations Against Police Action

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said Gandhi's mindset has been exposed before the world.

He claimed Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on hunger strike in Jharkhand, was beaten up in the state.

Congress is part of the coalition government in Jharkhand.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said the children in Jharkhand are allegedly being subjected to atrocities. They have been brutally beaten, and water cannons and tear gas have been used against them. We have to speak out about this. We are demanding answers on this, she said.



Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samaj Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, also protested in Parliament House complex over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the "police excesses" against student protesters over NEET paper leaks in the national capital on July 20.

The agitation by students over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams escalated on Monday, with the police using water cannons and lathi-charging protesters to prevent a march to the assembly.

Clashes between the protesters and police personnel took place in the state capital Ranchi on Monday after thousands of job aspirants breached multiple barricades while marching towards the assembly, where the Monsoon Session was underway, officials said.