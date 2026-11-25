Nanded police have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket operating from a Thai spa centre, leading to the arrest of three individuals and the rescue of three women, highlighting ongoing efforts against human trafficking.

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Key Points Nanded police busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a Thai spa centre.

Three individuals, including the spa owner and manager, were arrested following a raid on Tuesday.

Three women from Nanded, Vadodara, and Jalpaiguri were rescued from the premises.

The accused allegedly lured women with promises of higher earnings and forced them into prostitution.

The arrested were booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

With the arrest of three persons, police in Maharashtra's Nanded have busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a Thai spa centre, and rescued three women.

Raid And Arrests

The arrests were made following a raid conducted on Tuesday at the Green Tree Thai Spa Centre by the Local Crime Branch and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the police. The accused include the spa owner and manager, police said.

Acting on the tip-off, the police team arranged two government panch witnesses and deployed a decoy customer to verify the information. After receiving a signal from the decoy customer, the police team raided the spa centre and took three persons into custody, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as spa owner Parminder Singh Chawla (28), spa manager Govind Sambhaji Suryawanshi (18), and one Mahesh Pandurang Kokulwar (22), according to the police.

The spa owner and manager allegedly lured women with promises of higher earnings and forced them into prostitution at the establishment, the police added.

Three women, reportedly from Nanded, Vadodara in Gujarat and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, were rescued from the premises. The police also seized cash and mobile phones collectively valued at Rs 59,900 during the operation.

The accused were booked under sections 143 (3) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.