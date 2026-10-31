How Latur Police Busted Prostitution Racket, Rescued Woman

Latur police have successfully dismantled an alleged prostitution racket, arresting two individuals and rescuing a young woman who was reportedly forced into the illegal activity, highlighting ongoing efforts against human trafficking.

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Key Points Latur police busted an alleged prostitution racket in Mauli Nagar, arresting two persons on Friday.

A decoy customer was used to confirm the illegal activity before police raided the flat.

A 21-year-old woman from Nagpur was rescued, who stated she was forced into the racket.

The arrested individuals are Javed Yusuf Sayyad and Jayashree Ram Tarode, while a third person escaped.

A case has been registered at the Shivajinagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Police busted an alleged prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Latur city, arrested two persons in connection with the case and rescued a 21-year-old woman, officials said on Saturday.

Police Operation And Arrests

Acting on a tip-off, police on Friday sent a decoy customer to confirm the alleged illegal activity being run from a flat in the Mauli Nagar area of the city. Subsequently, they raided the premises, an official said.

While two persons, identified as Javed Yusuf Sayyad and Jayashree Ram Tarode, were arrested, a third person managed to escape from the spot, he said.

The cops also rescued a woman, who hails from Nagpur, from the flat. She told the police that she was being forced into the illegal activity and the money received from customers was shared among Sayyad, Tarode and other persons involved in the racket.

A case has been registered at the Shivajinagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said, adding that a probe was underway.