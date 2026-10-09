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Three Booked In Latur Prostitution Racket Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 09, 2026 13:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have successfully busted a prostitution racket operating from a lodge in Ausa town, leading to the booking of three individuals on Friday.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Three men were booked for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Latur district.
  • The illegal activity was being operated from a lodge in Ausa town.
  • Police raided the premises on Thursday after deploying a decoy customer.
  • The accused have been identified as Balaji Prakash Kamble, Mahesh Ramrao Kamble, and Bapurao Vyankatrao Waghmare.
  • Further investigation into the racket is currently underway.

Three men have been booked for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Friday.

The accused were running the illegal activity from a lodge in Ausa town. Police raided the premises on Thursday after sending a decoy customer, officials said.

 

The trio has been identified as Balaji Prakash Kamble (31), Mahesh Ramrao Kamble (33) and Bapurao Vyankatrao Waghmare (53), they said, adding that further investigation was underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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laturprostitution racketmaharashtra policeausa towncrime

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