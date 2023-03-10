News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Propaganda': I&B minister slams NYT for op-ed on Kashmir press freedom

'Propaganda': I&B minister slams NYT for op-ed on Kashmir press freedom

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 10, 2023 13:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday accused The New York Times of "spreading lies" about India, describing an opinion piece published in it on the freedom of press in Kashmir as "mischievous and fictitious".

IMAGE: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur . Photograph: ANI Photo

"New York Times had long back dropped all pretensions of neutrality while publishing anything about India. NYT's so-called opinion piece on freedom of press in Kashmir is mischievous and fictitious, published with a sole motive to spread a propaganda about India and its democratic institutions and values," Thakur said on Twitter.

"This is in continuation with what NYT and a few other link-minded foreign media have been spreading lies about India and our democratically elected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. Such lies can't last long," the minister said.

 

The strong rebuttal by Thakur came after the US-based newspaper published an opinion piece on alleged curbs on information flow in Kashmir.

"Some foreign media nourishing a grudge against India and our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have long been systematically trying to peddle lies about our democracy and pluralistic society," Thakur said.

He said freedom of press in India is as sacrosanct as other fundamental rights.

"Democracy in India and We the people are very mature and we don't need to learn grammar of democracy from such agenda driven media," he said.

Thakur said the "blatant lies" spread by NYT about press freedom in Kashmir is condemnable.

"Indians will not allow such mindsets to run their decisive agenda on India soil," the minister said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Is It An Attack On India?
Why Is It An Attack On India?
The Truth BBC Will Not Tell You...
The Truth BBC Will Not Tell You...
'Govt says what we do is fine and you must accept it'
'Govt says what we do is fine and you must accept it'
D-Street cautious on Aditya Birla Fashion
D-Street cautious on Aditya Birla Fashion
Modi's Cult Of Personality
Modi's Cult Of Personality
WPL: We're making most of varied bowling attack: Wong
WPL: We're making most of varied bowling attack: Wong
Karnataka records first H3N2 virus death
Karnataka records first H3N2 virus death
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Foreign Media: Enemy Of India?

Foreign Media: Enemy Of India?

Jaishankar pans US media for 'biased' India coverage

Jaishankar pans US media for 'biased' India coverage

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances