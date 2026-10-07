Home  » News » Delhi Court Rules Against Bail For MCOCA Accused

Delhi Court Rules Against Bail For MCOCA Accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 07, 2026 20:00 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

Discover why a Delhi court rejected the bail plea of an MCOCA accused, ruling that prolonged incarceration alone is not a sufficient ground for release under stringent special laws.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Hariom, an accused under the stringent MCOCA.
  • The court ruled that under special laws like MCOCA, prolonged incarceration cannot by itself be the sole determinative ground for granting bail.
  • Special Judge Gaurav Rao highlighted the need to harmonise the constitutional guarantee of liberty with the legislative objectives of statutes restricting bail.
  • The judge stated that the rights of society must be balanced with those of the accused, especially in heinous offences.
  • The court found that Hariom prima facie furthered the objective of a crime syndicate to generate illegal wealth, outweighing his plea for bail.

A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of a man booked under the stringent MCOCA, saying under special laws, prolonged incarceration cannot by itself be a determinative ground to release an accused.

Special Judge Gaurav Rao was hearing the bail application of Hariom, who has been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by the Sultanpuri police station here.

 

MCOCA Bail Plea: Court's Rationale

In its order, the court said, "No doubt the applicant (Hariom) is in custody since October 2025, though he has been on interim bail for around 102 days and it is well settled that the mandate under Article 21 of the Constitution prohibits prolonged pre-trial incarceration of the accused, particularly when there is no reasonable likelihood of expeditious conclusion of trial."

It said that, however, in cases under special statutes like the MCOCA, which incorporates conditions restricting bail, "prolonged incarceration, though a relevant ground, cannot by itself be a determinative ground to release the accused on bail".

"What is required in such cases is harmonisation of the constitutional guarantee of liberty of an individual or accused and the legislative objective which led to statutory provisions restricting bail," the judge said.

Balancing Liberty And Societal Protection

He said though Article 21 protects an individual's liberty, it also reflects the State's obligation to protect the life, liberty and security of the community of the society.

"The facts of each case must be assessed independently and the rights of the society, the public at large must be balanced with those of the accused, particularly in cases involving heinous offences. Long incarceration cannot be a stand-alone consideration and requires to be weighed vis-a-vis the nature of offence and the material against the accused," the judge said.

Gravity Of Offence Outweighs Bail Plea

He said hence, the incarceration of around a year itself is not a factor entitling the accused to bail and that the gravity of the offence and the nature of allegations outweigh the plea seeking the grant of the relief.

"The applicant prima facie furthered, facilitated the objective of the crime syndicate which was to generate illegal wealth. Therefore, in view of the above discussion, I am not inclined to enlarge the applicant on bail at this stage," the judge said, dismissing the plea.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

mcoca bail pleadelhi court rulinghariom bail rejectedprolonged incarcerationspecial laws india

More From Rediff

'Election Commission Is Shameless'

'Election Commission Is Shameless'
'SIR Is Bloodless Political Genocide'

'SIR Is Bloodless Political Genocide'
He Took The Election Commission To Court

He Took The Election Commission To Court

Related Stories

Bombay High Court Examines Legality of Furlough Restrictions for MCOCA and POCSO Convicts

Bombay High Court Examines Legality of Furlough Restrictions for MCOCA and POCSO Convicts

Web Stories

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India
AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get

AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get
Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture

Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture