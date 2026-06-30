60-day prohibitory orders in Dharmatala ahead of TMC's July 21 rally

The notification said police received intelligence suggesting that violent demonstrations could take place in the area, leading to a breach of peace, disruption of public order and obstruction of vehicular movement.

IMAGE: MC MLA Kunal Ghosh and party MP Dola Sen measure the venue at Dharmatala (Esplanade) as preparations begin for the party's annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally, in Kolkata, June 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Kolkata police on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the Dharmatala area, including the traditional venue of Trinamool Congress' annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally, for 60 days, citing intelligence inputs about possible violent demonstrations that could disrupt public order and traffic.

Key Points The order, issued by Kolkata police commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand in his capacity as executive magistrate on Tuesday, will remain in force from July 2 to August 30, or until further orders.

The prohibitory order comes less than three weeks before the TMC is scheduled to hold its annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally.

The area in front of Victoria House has traditionally hosted the TMC's Martyrs' Day rally, one of the party's biggest political programmes.

The order also prohibits any unlawful assembly of five or more persons, rallies, meetings, processions, dharnas or demonstrations.

The order, issued by Kolkata police commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand in his capacity as executive magistrate on Tuesday, will remain in force from July 2 to August 30, or until further orders.

The prohibitory order comes less than three weeks before the TMC is scheduled to hold its annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally.

The restrictions apply to the area falling under Bowbazar police station, Hare Street police station and Headquarters Traffic Guard, stretching from KC Das Crossing to Victoria House (CESC headquarters) and adjoining areas, excluding Bentinck Street, it said.

The area in front of Victoria House has traditionally hosted the TMC's Martyrs' Day rally, one of the party's biggest political programmes that draws supporters from across West Bengal.

The notification said police had received credible intelligence suggesting that violent demonstrations could take place in the area, leading to a breach of peace, disruption of public order and obstruction of vehicular movement.

The order also prohibits any unlawful assembly of five or more persons, rallies, meetings, processions, dharnas or demonstrations. It also bars people from carrying lathis, lethal or other dangerous weapons or engaging in activities likely to disturb public tranquillity during the period.

A senior state government official said the restrictions had been imposed as a preventive measure based on specific intelligence inputs.

"The decision has been taken purely as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. The objective is to ensure public safety, preserve peace and prevent any disruption to essential services and traffic movement in one of the city's busiest commercial and administrative areas," the official told PTI.

Earlier in the day, the Kolkata Police Commissioner said police were yet to take a decision on the Trinamool Congress' request to hold its annual July 21 rally at the venue.

"We have received two request letters, however, the provisions of Section 163 of the BNS generally apply here. Since the location involves a main thoroughfare, permission for such meetings is typically not granted, so the matter is under consideration. However, due to the applicability of Section 163, we have not taken any action on the requests so far," Nand told reporters.

He also said Kolkata Police had registered a case against TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and senior party leader Baiswanar Chatterjee for allegedly obstructing traffic during a site inspection related to preparations for the July 21 programme.

"A case has been registered for causing obstruction on the road, and a notice is being issued to them, the due legal process is being followed," Nand said.

The three leaders had assembled in front of Victoria House on Bentinck Street between 2.50 pm and 4 pm on Sunday to take measurements for the proposed stage using measuring tapes.

The TMC holds the annual event at that major crossing in the heart of the city in memory of the 13 Youth Congress activists killed in police firing during a protest in Kolkata in 1993.

The police alleged that the action by the three leaders disrupted vehicular movement in the area and caused inconvenience to pedestrians