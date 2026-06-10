HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Professor Suspended For Misbehaviour And Financial Irregularities

Maharashtra Professor Suspended For Misbehaviour And Financial Irregularities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 18:12 IST

x

A professor at Mahatma Basweshwar College in Latur, Maharashtra, has been suspended following serious allegations of misbehaviour with women colleagues, administrative negligence, and significant financial irregularities, prompting a detailed university inquiry.

Key Points

  • Dr Rajkumar Lakhadive, an English professor at Mahatma Basweshwar College, Latur, has been suspended.
  • The suspension follows a university inquiry into alleged misbehaviour with female colleagues and administrative negligence.
  • Complaints included recording women, inappropriate discussions, and remarks with double meanings.
  • He is also accused of dereliction of duty, such as irregular attendance and not conducting classes.
  • An internal college inquiry found evidence of financial irregularities involving several lakhs of rupees.

A college in Maharashtra's Latur has suspended a professor of English after the Marathwada University found him prima facie guilty of allegedly misbehaving with women colleagues and also indulging in administrative negligence as well as financial irregularities.

Latur-based Mahatma Basweshwar Shikshan Sanstha suspended Dr Rajkumar Lakhadive of the English Department of Mahatma Basweshwar College following directions from the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University.

 

Allegations Against Professor Lakhadive

The university-appointed preliminary inquiry committee conducted a detailed investigation into the complaints against Lakhadive and submitted its report to the university, the institution said. The panel held him responsible for multiple violations. Acting on the findings, the university Vice-Chancellor accepted the report and granted permission to the institution to place him under suspension pending a departmental inquiry.

The action follows complaints by several female employees of the college alleging Lakhadive's inappropriate behaviour towards them, including recording videos of women participants during Dandiya dance events, engaging female employees in prolonged non-academic discussions in his office, making remarks with double meanings.

The inquiry committee also found instances of alleged dereliction of duty like not conducting classes for his subject, irregular attendance, signing the attendance register despite being absent, the institution said.

An internal inquiry committee constituted separately by the college management to probe suspected financial irregularities found evidence pointing to his involvement in alleged misappropriation of funds worth several lakhs of rupees.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Professor suspended over 'atrocities against Muslim' question in exam
Professor suspended over 'atrocities against Muslim' question in exam
Professor Gets Bail In Student Suicide Case: Here's Why
Professor Gets Bail In Student Suicide Case: Here's Why
Lucknow University Professor Suspended For Alleged Student Harassment
Professor Detained After Allegations Of Misconduct At Lucknow University
Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting Students, Showing Obscene Videos
Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting Students, Showing Obscene Videos

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 2

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Shiny Doshi Radiates Grace and Glamour, Steals the Spotlight1:00

Shiny Doshi Radiates Grace and Glamour, Steals the Spotlight

Breathtaking Views! Cheeyappara Waterfalls Captivate Visitors During Monsoon0:46

Breathtaking Views! Cheeyappara Waterfalls Captivate...

Uorfi Javed Charms Fans in Orange1:02

Uorfi Javed Charms Fans in Orange

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO