HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Professor Mahmudabad sent to judicial custody

Professor Mahmudabad sent to judicial custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 20, 2025 18:22 IST

x

A court in Sonipat on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody till May 27 Ali Khan Mahmudabad, the head of Ashoka University's political science department who was arrested for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor, his lawyer said.

One of Mahmudabad's lawyers, Kapil Balyan, said that the associate professor was produced before a court here this afternoon after the expiry of his two-day police remand.

"The police sought an extension of his remand by seven days. During the arguments, we opposed the extension of the police remand... The court has sent him to judicial custody till May 27," Balyan said.

 

Haryana Police had arrested Mahmudabad on Sunday after two FIRs were registered against him, alleging his social media posts on Operation Sindoor endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The FIRs were lodged at the Rai police station in Sonipat district -- one based on a complaint by the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch.

Several political parties and academicians have condemned the arrest.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Have they lost it?': Ashoka univ prof's arrest sparks outrage
'Have they lost it?': Ashoka univ prof's arrest sparks outrage
Op Sindoor post lands Ashoka University prof in jail
Op Sindoor post lands Ashoka University prof in jail
Operation Sindoor: Precision Of Surprise
Operation Sindoor: Precision Of Surprise
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
MP minister refers to Col Quershi as 'terrorists' sister'
MP minister refers to Col Quershi as 'terrorists' sister'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mango-Walnut Chicken Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 3

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

VIDEOS

Indian Army fortifies LoC with advanced weaponry and surveillance3:15

Indian Army fortifies LoC with advanced weaponry and...

Heavy rain in Guwahati makes the weather pleasant1:00

Heavy rain in Guwahati makes the weather pleasant

Watch: Panzath village in Qazigund celebrates annual fishing festival1:46

Watch: Panzath village in Qazigund celebrates annual...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD