Veteran Physicist Umesh Waghmare To Lead Science And Technology Department

Veteran physicist Professor Umesh V Waghmare has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, bringing his extensive academic and research experience to this crucial government role.

Key Points Professor Umesh V Waghmare appointed Secretary, Department of Science and Technology.

Waghmare previously served as President and Professor at JNCASR, Bengaluru.

His appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

He holds degrees from IIT-Bombay, Yale University, and conducted postdoctoral research at Harvard.

The vacancy arose after Professor Abhay Karandikar's move to Niti Aayog.

Veteran physicist Professor Umesh V Waghmare was appointed as Secretary, Department of Science and Technology on Wednesday.

Waghmare is currently President and Professor, Theoretical Sciences Unit, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru.

Key Appointment In Science And Technology

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post of Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, from the date of assumption of charge of the post till the date of his attaining the age of 60 years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The vacancy arose after incumbent Professor Abhay Karandikar was named Niti Aayog member in April.

Waghmare graduated with an Institute Silver Medal and a Bachelor of Technology in Engineering Physics (1990) from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, according to his official biodata.

He received a PhD in Applied Physics from Yale University, New Haven, in 1996 and carried out postdoctoral research at Harvard University (1996-2000).

Waghmare joined JNCASR as an Assistant Professor in 2000. He had been an Adjunct Professor in the Birck Nanotechnology Center of Purdue University (2010-2012) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai (2014-2017).