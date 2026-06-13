Multi-Crore Real Estate Fraud: Proclaimed Offender Arrested By Delhi Police EOW

The Delhi Police EOW has successfully apprehended Shiv Nandan Singh Yadav, a proclaimed offender, in connection with a multi-crore real estate fraud involving numerous investors duped by the unfulfilled "Krishan Kunj Township" project.

Key Points Delhi Police EOW arrested Shiv Nandan Singh Yadav, a proclaimed offender, in a multi-crore real estate fraud case.

Yadav was wanted in nine FIRs for allegedly duping investors in the "Krishan Kunj Township" project.

The company, M/s GRPL Globe Reality Pvt. Ltd., misrepresented facts and lacked sufficient land for the promised residential plots.

Investors suffered significant financial losses as the project was abandoned after collecting substantial funds.

Yadav had been absconding since 2019 and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2023.

A proclaimed offender who had been evading arrest for several years in connection with a multi-crore real estate fraud case involving multiple investors has been arrested by the Delhi Police EOW, officials said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Shiv Nandan Singh Yadav, was wanted in connection with nine FIRs registered in 2019 following complaints by several victims who alleged they had been duped into investing in a housing project that never materialised. He was arrested on Friday from Faridabad in Haryana.

Unravelling The Real Estate Scam

According to police, the cases were registered on the directions of the chief metropolitan magistrate, Shahdara District, Karkardooma Courts. Investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police revealed that the complaints involved a common modus operandi and the same set of accused persons operating through M/s GRPL Globe Reality Pvt. Ltd.

Police said the company had launched a housing project named "Krishan Kunj Township" at the Tilori Khadar village in Greater Faridabad in 2013. Through advertisements and assurances of a well-developed residential township, the company allegedly induced people to invest in residential plots. The proposed project was projected to comprise 496 residential plots spread across about 10.26 acres of land. However, investigators found that the company and its directors allegedly misrepresented facts regarding the project and did not possess sufficient lawful land required for the development of the township.

Arrest After Years Of Evasion

After collecting substantial sums from investors, the accused allegedly failed to hand over the promised plots and abandoned the project, causing significant financial losses to buyers. Police said Yadav was absconding since 2019 and repeatedly evaded legal proceedings. After remaining untraceable for years, he was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in 2023 in all nine cases.